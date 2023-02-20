“Irrational and selfish”. Thus the Global Times, the English-language tabloid published by the People’s Daily, organ of the Chinese Communist Party, judges, citing the opinions of some ‘observers’, Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev which “unmasks the intention of the US to take advantage of the conflict, without worrying that this view could provoke a more aggressive counterattack by Russia”.

“Experts say that the dangerous signals sent by this trip will cause an escalation of the conflict” continues the article which underlines that Biden “seems to be pushing Ukraine to act as its pawn to defeat Russia, but l goal is dangerous and irrational.”

“The United States is throwing fuel on the fire of an already tense situation and the conflict could further escalate and get out of control,” he concluded, quoting Li Haidong, a professor at the international relations institute of China Foreign Affairs University.