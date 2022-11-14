Through SteamDB, we can see the Steam sales ranking for the week from 7 to 13 November 2022. Through this we discover that Sonic Frontiers has immediately become one of the best sellers, behind only Steam Deck and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Let’s see the complete Top 10:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Steam Decks Sonic Frontiers Football manager 2023 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Soulstone Survivors God of War Deep Rock Galactic Sonic Frontiers

As you can see Sonic Frontiers and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 appear twice in the leaderboard, as Steam treats the various editions as separate games but does not indicate which edition is in which position. It is therefore an excellent start for Sonic Frontiers, but more generally for SEGA which can also boast Football Manager 2023 in fourth position.

In Sonic Frontiers there is fishing as well as running

The Steam ranking then shows us that God of War it sold a good number of copies. The game has probably caught the attention of PC users due to the arrival of Ragnarok on consoles. We also remind you that the ranking is based on the revenues generated by the games, not according to the number of units: Steam Deck therefore manages to climb higher in the ranking more easily.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 however, he manages to maintain the first position in the standings for the third week in a row. Activision Blizzard’s shooter is the one that generated a billion dollars in ten days, an all-time record for the saga.

Finally, we leave you with last week’s data from the Steam ranking.