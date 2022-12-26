SteamDB drafted the classification of games released in 2022 on Steam which have the percentage of user reviews highest. Vampire Survivors is first, also surpassing Stray and God of War (2018), in second and third position respectively.

Below you will find the top 10 Steam games with the highest positive rating percentages. The results were obtained based on a score obtained through a particular internal SteamDB algorithm which is based on actual user reviews, of which you can find all the details in the dedicated page.

Vampire Survivors – 97.58% Stray – 96.09% God of War – 95.64% PowerWash Simulator – 95.62% Entropy: Zero 2 – 95.60% Neon White – 95.26% Persona 5 Royal – 95.25% Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – 94.98% Dorfomantic – 94.97% Brotate – 94.85%

The typical Vampire Survivors on-screen chaos

This particular ranking therefore confirms the great success of Luca Galante’s roguelike, aka poncle, which recently also landed on iOS and Android, while in November it arrived on Xbox consoles and in the Game Pass catalog. Vampire Survivors will likely continue its great trend in 2023 as new free content is on the way.

The ranking also includes two productions by Annapurna Interactive, or the feline adventure Stray and Neon White, a frenetic shooter that mixes action calibrated to the millimeter and strategic choice. In the Top 10 also the portings of God of War (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which after the launch on the PlayStation managed to conquer the Steam audience as well.