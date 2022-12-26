The dream of I’m sorry Bagnaia to be able to participate one day in the 8 hours of Suzuka riding a Ducati motorcycle might not be an impossible fantasy. The Italian, new MotoGP world champion with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, had expressed this wish on the sidelines of the party organized by his team to celebrate the world title won by him and the one conquered in the Superbike world championship by the other Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista .

Bagnaia’s comments were reported to the Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, the main architect of the golden age that Ducati is experiencing in the two queen categories of motorcycling. The 56-year-old engineer and manager from Thiene, always ready for new challenges, has not closed the door to the possibility of one day realizing the desire of his top driver, while emphasizing how such a sporting adventure should be planned in every detail and it could be approached lightly.

“It is a very beautiful and interesting dream. I hope I can make it for him” Dall’Igna sentenced, clarifying however that it could not be a matter of an undertaking to be carried out in the short term. “It wouldn’t be easy, because there are some technical problems to solve to be able to do something like this. I would like to build a dream team for Suzuka. But we can’t talk about it for 2023. 2024? These are things that take time to get right – commented the red general manager – there is no point in participating in a race like this if there is no possibility of doing well”.