New information arrives on Steam Deck, the portable PC created by Valve that should arrive early next year. According to Peter “Durante” Thoman, the Dark Souls modder who recently built his own studio, Steam Deck’s “Fast Resume” feature has gotten much faster in the latest system update.

“Now I’m literally a second or two“says Thoman. When asked how stable the functionality is, Durante transparently replied that while”i’m not running tests to stress the OS (i.e. always suspending / resuming 100 games), i can say that the update made it fast, it worked 100% of the time“.

On top of that, Durante stated: “It’s interesting how generally the best (Windows) ports work much better in Proton on Deck, even if they are more demanding games. I have several rather low-effort KT or IF ports that have various problems (none of the which should be secret, just check the github tracker), but for example Valkria Chronicles 4 (still one of the best ports of any JRPG style IMHO game) works perfectly with 150% oversampling. “

Now that the release of Steam Deck is approaching we must expect more and more reviews or opinions from the developers.

Source: Metacouncil