Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) started broadcasting the Red Light District Arch after Mugen Train Arch, now we will get to know closely Tengen Uzui, the mighty pillar that will accompany Tanjiro kamado and company. Together they will face a new powerful demonic moon … made up like geishas?

In the first formal episode of the second of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) we had been shown the world of Tengen uzui as he searched for female demon hunters for his next mission. And in the second episode it is revealed to us why this pillar was so stubborn in this mission.

Ufotable

This pillar needed women who could hide among the courtesan houses of the Red district in order to discover where the demonic moons that have been disappearing people were hiding. But, when these three demon hunters are shown comes one of the funniest moments of the series.

Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu dressed as women in Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the second episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Tengen uzui decided yes Tanjiro, Inosuke Y Zenitsu They were going to infiltrate the courtesan houses, they will have to disguise themselves with all the makeup and decorations possible. These adorable versions received new names by which they will pretend to be courtesan girls.

Sumiko, Inoko Y Zenko are the new names of Tanjiro, Inosuke Y Zenitsu, respectively. His look may not be the best in the world, but thanks to the words of Tengen uzui and its great appeal could be accepted in the three houses of courtesans in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

