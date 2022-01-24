So far in 2022, Steam has exceeded its maximum number of simultaneous players several times.

Often 2022 wears Steam. platform Valve set a new record for concurrent users on January 2, approaching some 28 million that it already targeted in November 2021. On January 9, it greatly exceeded that mark, and this past weekend it has done it again, which which is now becoming commonplace.

That Sunday, January 23, Steam has accumulated a peak of 29,198,370 concurrent users on the platform, as we can see in the Web page official of it. The approximate time is again similar to what we observed in the previous cases, achieving the new figure in an hour close to 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

CSGO has once again been the title with the most simultaneous playersThe trend is confirmed with three practically consecutive records in January alone, achieving in the first weeks of the year a progression that seems endless. can exceed 30 million of concurrent players? At the moment, we know that it is the same protagonists who lead the race when it comes to games. Again, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the most played title, with a daily peak of 992,455 players. Behind, two old acquaintances: DOTA 2 and PUBG Battlegrounds.

The achievement of this new record has certainly been helped by the launch of God of War on Steam, with the Kratos and Atreus Nordic Adventure leaving behind its exclusivity with PlayStation to also land on PC. Another notable title that was available on another platform months ago has also been released. We are referring, how could it be otherwise, to a Monster Hunter Rise that has come to PC after enjoying great numbers on Nintendo Switch so far.

