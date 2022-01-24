DThe two-time Grand Slam tournament winner Simona Halep was eliminated from the Australian Open of tennis professionals. At temperatures of more than 30 degrees, the Romanian finalist from 2018 lost 4: 6, 6: 3, 4: 6 to unseeded French player Alizé Cornet in Melbourne on Monday. Halep said goodbye as the next prominent tennis player from the tableau of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. Cornet had already defeated the world number three Garbiñe Muguruza from Spain in the second round.

Halep could see the hardships in the heat. Again and again, the 30-year-old Romanian supported herself on her racket between rallies or did not walk properly to some balls. During the breaks on the bench, both players tried to cool down with ice packs or towels.

In her first Grand Slam quarterfinals, Cornet now meets Danielle Collins, who is 27th. Collins defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The world number 30 is the third American after Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. thus in the top eight at the Australian Open. The three German participants Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic and Tatjana Maria were eliminated in the first round.

Two Canadians in the quarterfinals

After the defeat of Olympic champion Alexander Zverev against Denis Shapovalov, two Canadian tennis men have reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. World number ninth Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated former Melbourne finalist Marin Cilic from Croatia 2: 6, 7: 6 (9: 7), 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 4) in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. .

Co-favorite Zverev was surprisingly eliminated in three sets against Shapovalov on Sunday. The two Canadians had won the ATP Cup, a team competition, at the start of the season.