Russian state media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an important announcement at a meeting of the Ministry of Defense next week.
“We are waiting for important statements,” said Pavel Sarobin, presenter of the program (Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin) on the Russian radio and television network “WGTRK” today, Sunday.
According to the programme, Putin will chair an annual meeting of the defense ministry. The exact date of the meeting is not yet known.
However, Putin is expected to fly to Minsk on Monday for talks with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian governor.
And at a government meeting last week, Putin did indeed request an adjustment to the armaments plans.
He believes he may continue to push the transformation of his private economy into a war economy, as his special forces continue to experience problems with supplies during the war in Ukraine.
Because of the continuing difficulties in the war, Putin has largely avoided the topic in recent weeks, and also canceled his traditional annual press conference, shortly before Christmas.
