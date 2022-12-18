The LDPR said that Viktor Bout and Leonid Slutsky did not come under fire in the LPR

LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky and Russian Viktor Bout, recently released from a US prison, did not come under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) during a trip to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). So the press secretary of the LDPR faction Alexander Dyupin answered the relevant messages, reports TASS.

“No, we did not come under fire. We corrected the route due to the fact that high-precision weapons were working at that time. On the contrary, we have taken all measures to avoid unnecessary risks,” said Dupin.

At the same time, he said that during the conference, an air defense system (AD) was operating near Lugansk. “A couple of times the roar from the explosions of air defense missiles drowned out the speakers,” the faction’s press secretary shared.

Earlier it was reported that during a trip to the LPR, the delegation of the party, which included But and Slutsky, was forced to change the route several times due to massive shelling.

On December 12, Viktor Bout, who was exchanged for US basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia, became a member of the Liberal Democratic Party. The party ticket was handed to him personally by Leonid Slutsky. Later it became known that the LDPR opened branch in the LNR. Booth participated in the opening ceremony.