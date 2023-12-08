Don’t feel like dealing with traffic disruption? Then stay away from Brabant! Hours of delays on the A2 and A27 due to simultaneous closure.

If you are planning to travel to Breda or ‘s-Hertogenbosch this weekend, take into account extra travel time that can take more than an hour. Both roads have to close this weekend in connection with work on the asphalt.

Closure of the A2

There is an emergency job between the Deil junction and the Empel junction. The asphalt of the A2 is in urgent need of repair here and so the road to the south will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight. The road will open again on Sunday morning at 5 am. So getting away from Brabant is easy.

Emergency repair A27

The Merwede Bridge must also be closed this weekend. Here they start between Gorinchem and Sleeuwijk on Saturday at 9 p.m. and on Monday at 5 a.m. the road will be open again in time to avoid the traffic jam.

The A27 is closed in a southerly direction from the Gorinchem junction to the Hooipolder junction. This weekend, especially Saturday night, the nights in Brabant will be extra long and more exclusive for Brabant residents, because if you want to go south you will have to make a detour. Returning to the rivers is no problem for the Dutch.

All traffic from Rotterdam, Nijmegen, Utrecht and Maastricht will be affected by the closure of the A2 and A27. Diversion routes have been indicated, but the extra travel time can be considerable. An hour is nothing. Just say, a good fifteen minutes in Brabant.

This article Stay away from Brabant! I repeat, stay away from Brabant first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Stay #Brabant #repeat #stay #Brabant