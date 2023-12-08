Something that draws quite a lot of attention regarding this week of December is that it seems that many services related to the internet have agreed to fail, since we saw the fall of Gmail and email servers. Xbox quite close to each other. And now another of the large companies on the market has joined the trend, we are specifically talking about PlayStation Networkwhich put the players in trouble for a few moments.

Users were trying to download games or simply go online until certain errors came to them out of nowhere, CE-107982-7 and NW-102633-5the same as if they are reviewed on the official website of PlayStation indicate that the servers of this online part are not working very well. But since people sometimes do not go to the page to consult, it was evident that some would panic at the thought of being banned by Sony.

In relation to the error codes, this is what it means and the message of each one:

NW-102633-5: The connection to the server has been interrupted. There may be a network connection problem or the PlayStation Network or service provider’s server may be temporarily busy.

CE-107982-7: The latter is somewhat more ambiguous, since only the message “something has gone wrong” appears, and that normally happens when there are details with the internet and of course, the PlayStation servers. Something that should not set off alarm bells for anyone who thinks it is a ban.

Despite all this, by the time the note is written everything has already returned to normal, so you can enter the different video games that use the Internet as normal, as well as make online purchases, which by the way, at the moment There are offers in the online store. These types of errors rarely happen because they require a lot of maintenance, but it is not ruled out that slight errors may occur from time to time.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Thank goodness I wasn’t there when these errors occurred in the store, because at this moment I can go in and buy whatever normally. The good thing is that these types of cases are rare.