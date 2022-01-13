Several states started to resume or adopt new restriction measures for agglomerations or for the performance of certain activities in the face of the increase in cases of covid-19 pulled by the spread of the Ômicron variant.

The new restrictive rules change the easing scenario that gained strength from the last quarter of last year, when limitations for larger events and activities with greater risk of contamination began to be admitted throughout the country.

Check the status of the states:

Piauí

In Piauí, Decree No. 20,439, published on December 28, 2021, which sets restrictions and hours until 6 pm for shops and until 10 pm for shopping malls, remains in force. Markets and the like (grocery stores, bakeries, etc.) can operate until midnight, as long as they do not allow new customers to enter after that time.

The standard stipulates rules for activities in open public places, such as parks, squares and beaches. Open events, theaters and cinemas can work with 50% of the public capacity and semi-open events, with up to 500 people.

The requirement of proof of vaccination was defined for nightclubs, concert halls, parties, events, gyms, stadiums, cinemas, theaters, museums, conferences, galleries and amusement parks.

Pernambuco

From Friday (14) onwards, new rules will apply, initially valid until January 31st. In food establishments such as restaurants and bars, a vaccination passport will be required with two doses for people up to 54 years old and with a booster dose for people aged 55 years and over. Tables cannot have more than 20 people.

The requirement for proof of vaccination will also apply to theaters, cinemas and museums, in addition to the minimum distance guidance of 1 meter. If the place or event contains more than 300 people, a negative test is also required, 24 hours before for antigen and 72 hours for PCR.

Limits were established for the public of 3 thousand in open places and 1 thousand in closed places or 50% of the establishment’s capacity. The cities of Olinda and Recife announced the cancellation of this year’s carnivals.

Bahia

The government this week announced a limit of 3,000 people for events, including football matches. The restriction of using half the capacity of each location must also be respected. For events, the vaccination passport and the mandatory use of a mask are already required.

The requirement of proof of vaccination to enter was also defined for access to bars and restaurants. The use of face protection masks is mandatory in these establishments. The state government also announced the cancellation of the 2022 carnival.

Ceará

Last week, a decree was published setting new rules for meetings. Events in general have been restricted to a limit of 500 people in open situations and 250 people indoors. The requirements will be valid for at least 30 days from January 6th.

Carnival festivities were also canceled in the state.

maranhão

The government of Maranhão edited a decree resuming the mandatory use of masks in closed places. The rule already existed, but only for municipalities that had less than 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

amazon

The government issued a new decree according to which the holding of events with ticket sales was prohibited. Private gatherings such as weddings, anniversaries and other types of gatherings are limited to 50% of the venue’s capacity and 200 people.

Fines for non-compliance with the new obligations may range from R$50 thousand to R$500 thousand.

amapá

The government of Amapá edited decree (Nº 4 of 2022) extending restriction measures to combat the circulation of the coronavirus. Events in nightclubs and concert halls must follow protocols such as respect for 50% of the venue’s capacity, vaccination passport requirement and tables at least 1 meter apart.

Sporting events in stadiums, gyms and similar places must also respect the 50% capacity limit, in addition to requiring the use of masks.

Social events in closed or mixed environments must also follow this limitation, in addition to being able to only take place between 7 am and 2 pm. Corporate events must also be restricted to half capacity, with hours from 7 am to 3 pm. Tables must be at least 1 meter apart.

Bars also need to respect the minimum distance of 1 meter and tables with a maximum of six chairs. Churches and religious temples can open, as long as they ensure a distance of at least 1 meter between each person.

São Paulo

In São Paulo, the government announced a 70% capacity limit for sporting events, such as football matches. In the other events, the reduction of capacity in this proportion was defined as a guideline to be evaluated individually by the municipalities.

The carnival of the capital of São Paulo in 2022 was also canceled by the city hall.

Federal District

In a decree published on Wednesday (12), the government of the Federal District prohibited events with ticket charges, including concerts, festivals and meetings held in party houses or similar establishments.

The DF had already announced the cancellation of Carnival this year due to the risk associated with the Ômicron variant. The decision also prohibited public or private events associated with the revelry, such as samba school parades and carnival blocks.

THE Brazil Agency contacted the Health Departments of the other states and is awaiting a response.

