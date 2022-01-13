A warning from a human friend after little Koda’s death: they had been to Belton Lake

A man called Delaney Presley just a few days ago he decided to publish a post on social networks, to notify all human friends. His little dog Koda is dead after swimming in the Belton lake, but the doctor found out that unfortunately it was not the first time.

An episode indeed dramatic, which unfortunately broke the hearts of so many people. His message quickly became viral on the Web.

Little Koda had been adopted from his family only a short time ago. He was a few months old, but everyone was al seventh heaven to have it in their lives.

The drama took place a few weeks ago. Koda had 6 months and her human friend, to make her spend a different day, decided to take her to the Belton lake. The dog once there of course, it is entering the water and swam for a long time.

However, just after we got home, something happened terrible. Koda started feel bad, he was at Earth and he didn’t want to eat, but he didn’t have it either force to get up.

His human friend came early alarmed and decided to take her to the veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, despite the timely intervention, for the puppy there was no nothing to do. Has lost his life for reasons still mysterious. Unfortunately there are already 4 dogs that die after spending the time in that place.

The heartbreaking post of man after Koda’s death

Publishing this post makes me very sad indeed, but I need to warn all other dog owners. Today Koda, my 6 month old puppy, died after being at Belton Lake. At the clinic they told me that 3 other dogs had arrived there earlier, with the same symptoms as him, that they had gone to the same place. Unfortunately, these puppies also died. The reason for their death is still unknown, but the doctor says the substance killed them 30 minutes after it entered their bloodstream.

