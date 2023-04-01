State police officers attacked members of the Luz de Esperanza collectivewhen they demonstrated outside the facilities of the Jalisco Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons, on the afternoon of Friday, March 31.

The collective pointed out that the assaulted was Liliana Guadalupe Meza Gutierrez, president of the organizationin front of investigating police officers and Víctor Hugo Ávila Barrientos, director of the State Commission for the Search of Persons.

Luz de Esperanza points out that this is not the only aggression that they have been the target of these days. On Wednesday March 22, a van from the Prosecutor’s Office pounced on Héctor Floresto later be verbally violated.

Héctor Flores did not respond to the attack to avoid a physical attack or an arbitrary detention.

On Monday, March 27, the collective held a pint of fences donated and with the authorization of the owners of the farms to make visible and paste the search certificates, in a project called “Windows of Hope”.

However, four days later the fence located on Enrique Díaz de León avenue and Guanajuato street was painted whiteIt is worth mentioning that this initiative was supported by members of the Auténticos political current of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC).

In addition, on Sunday, March 26, the collective posted search warrants on the bollards that are located in the Springfield plaza, in front of the Tlaquepaque City Hall and less than 24 hours later they were painted to cover them.

The Light of Hope Collective asked to investigate the possible excessive use of force of the police against the demonstrators, as well as guaranteeing them the right to protest.

“Given the acts of violence and persecution to which the compañeras of the Luz de Esperanza Collective are subjected, we condemn the events and call on the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro to guarantee his right to social protest and to the physical and psychological integrity of the protesters”, was requested in the statement signed by the Coordinating Council of the Citizen Observatory for the Human Right to the Truth of the State of Jalisco.