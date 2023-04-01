Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Christoph Gschoßmann

Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian cities. A five-month-old baby is said to have been killed in Avdiivka. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

weapons shipments from the west : While the first western main battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine, the USA sees an early delivery of ATACMS systems as pointless.

anniversary of Bucha : Volodymyr Zelenskyj remembers the victims and accuses Russia under Vladimir Putin of losing touch with reality

This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 1, 2023, 5 p.m.: According to consistent media reports, Ukrainian security authorities have targeted an important church leader in Ukraine. Both Western media, such as the British BBC, and the Russian state news agency Tass confirm that the Kiev clergyman Metropolitan Pavlo is currently being questioned about allegations that the abbot is said to have stirred up “religious hatred” in several cases. As the BBC reports, in addition to a survey, there was also a search of the apartment.

Specifically, the abbot of the famous cave monastery in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, one of the most important clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to date, is accused of repeatedly hurting the religious feelings of people in Ukraine in his sermons. In addition, on several occasions he justified or denied actions by the Russian war of aggression and incited hatred towards the competing independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine. According to the news site Ukrainska Pravda the public prosecutor’s office is demanding that the clergyman be placed under house arrest.

Once again, the Ukrainian Abbot Metropolitan Pavlo has been accused of having close ties to Russia. Now security forces are investigating against him. (Archive photo) © Genya Savilov/AFP

Ukrainian reports – Infant killed in Russian attack on Avdiivka

Update from April 1, 2023, 12:19 p.m.: Russian forces have apparently killed civilians in Ukraine. According to a report by Kyiv Independent. According to the report, civilians have been attacked in eight different regions in the past 24 hours. Among them is a five-month-old baby in Avdiivka. Five people died in total and ten others were injured. The report referred to information from Ukrainian authorities.

Report from April 1, 7:53 a.m.: KIEV/Washington – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not tire of emphasizing that his country can still win the war against Russia this year and oust Putin’s troops from the occupied territories. Western military experts consider this goal to be quite unlikely, but still rate Russia’s military action as a “failure” on many levels.

For example, US General Mark Milley said in an interview with the specialist portal Defense Onethat Russia with its war aims in the past 13 months would not only fail strategically and operationally, but also tactically. He justified this with the current knowledge that a number of Russian forces are dying in Ukraine precisely because of the poor training of Russian soldiers and Russia’s infantry wave tactics. Milley had previously put this development on record in the US Parliamentary Military Committee.

Resistance against Russia in the Ukraine war: Western main battle tanks arrived in Ukraine

Nevertheless, the Russian fighters are still in the majority in the occupied parts of Ukraine, Milley stressed Defense One. This makes the reconquest of the territories in the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been annexed since 2014, a “very, very difficult military task”. In terms of numbers, Milley says that “a few hundred thousand” Russian forces are now stationed in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Asked about an end to the war later this year, Milley said, “I don’t think it’s likely to be anytime soon this year.”

When asked whether the United States would soon deliver short-range ballistic missiles of the ATACMS type to Ukraine, the military general explained that the stocks in the United States would not be sufficient. In addition, Ukraine overestimated the effect of weapon type in its defense strategy. The rocket launchers in the Guided MLRS category, which are currently in use primarily in the form of the American HIMARS system, have a slightly shorter range, but also six shots instead of just one. The greater range, in turn, could be achieved with combat drones, some of which Britain could possibly supply to Ukraine. The first western main battle tanks have now also arrived in Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj speaks of a loss of reality in Russia under Putin

At the same time, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sees the planned stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a sign that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has lost his “sense of reality”. Even the meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping would obviously not have changed anything for Zelenskyj, said Kiev’s head of state on Friday, according to a report by the German Press Agency during a visit to Bucha.

A year ago, during the Russian occupation, there was a massacre among the civilian population in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, in which many people lost their lives. Russia denies all allegations. On the anniversary of the alleged war crime, Zelenskyj commemorated the victims with his visit. “Russian evil will succumb,” Zelenskyy said, announcing: “We will win, that’s for sure.” (saka with AFP/dpa)