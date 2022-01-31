Gran Turismo 7to which Sony will dedicate the forthcoming State of Play, arrives on the market accompanied by some big unknowns, which in our eyes make it even more interesting. The first is certainly given by the years passed by the previous official chapter, which on balance are more than eight, considering that Gran Turismo 6 was released on PS3 on December 6, 2013.

Furthermore, it must be considered that, in the meantime, the racing games market has grown considerably and the rival series par excellence, that Forza, has seen the release of several episodes considered to be of the highest level, not least the very recent Forza Horizon 5, which still holds sway among fans and which has amassed more than eighteen million players in the space of a few months.

Of course we have not forgotten the Gran Turismo Sport parenthesis, released in 2017. Unfortunately many find it hard to consider it a real Gran Turismo (at least one of the major ones), either because of the focus on online, or because at launch it had no ratings who knows how much. positive. With time and updates it has certainly recovered ground, but the fact remains that many find it hard to think of it as anything other than a kind of luxury spin-off.

The essence is that the market is no longer the one in which others had to prove themselves up to the Gran Turismo: now it is Gran Turismo 7 that has to prove that it can carve out a role in the midst of increasingly fierce competitors. The State of Play on February 2 will have to demonstrate just this and dispel all the doubts that have emerged in recent months, including those due to the cross-gen nature of the title (which in any case the competition has proved to be a non-problem).

In this sense, the monographic State of Play formula, already used by Sony for Horizon Forbidden West, is welcome, because it allows you to really evaluate a game, which is shown with a large amount of material. So welcome are the “over 30 minutes of footage from the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7 with gameplay details“, which will certainly be more indicative of some trailers or some static images and which will finally allow us to make some sensible evaluation, pending the final version.