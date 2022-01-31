The selector of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, said this Monday that on February 1 the team of Colombia will go to the city of Córdoba to “play it all” in search of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

With three rounds remaining in the South American qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina have already secured a place in this year’s World Cup, with a match still pending between these teams.

Ecuador, with 24 points, and Peru, with 20, currently occupy the other direct qualifying places for Qatar. Uruguay, with 19 units, is fifth, since it guarantees the right to play a playoff.

Colombia (17), Chile (16) and Bolivia (15) are fighting to get into the qualifying zone, followed by Paraguay (13) and Venezuela (10).

Analysis of what’s to come

“Colombia has had bad luck regarding the results, they have great players,” Scaloni said at a press conference about his rival on Tuesday.

On the previous day, the Albiceleste beat Chile 1-2 and Colombia fell to Peru 0-1.

“There were moments in the second half of the game against Chile in which we lost the ball very quickly, even if we managed it better, we could have scoring situations. The rival will come to risk everything, they can have the initiative and we cannot fail.

If they attack with a lot of people they will leave spaces. If there is something to improve, it is that”, he analyzed. Argentina faces this Tuesday’s match, which will be played in the central province of Córdoba, with multiple casualties. Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes received a yellow card against Chile and reached the limit of warnings.

In addition, Alejandro ‘el Papu’ Gómez and Lucas Ocampos are in doubt due to physical discomfort, as confirmed by the coach himself.

“It is not a problem to have casualties, yes in some positions we are short and therein lies the concern. In terms of commitment and all that of the players we are satisfied. Honestly, it is not noticeable when one leaves and another enters and that is important, we always said that the group is ahead of any individuality and that is seen”, he analysed.

“Beyond the result, now we are really interested in how it works,” added Scaloni, who avoided confirming whether Paulo Dybala will start in his native province.

“It’s the Argentine team, some good player will always be left out. Historically, good players have been left out. It’s an obvious thing, in such powerful teams that happens if you want to play with a balance,” he said.

