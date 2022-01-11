In view of all the titles that fans are waiting for this year, the insider Tom Henderson, in one of his latest videos, he talks about the releases that we could see in the course of State of Play from PlayStation incoming, as well as of the new event, which would be postponed to February 3.

As anticipated in this other article, the next State of Play seems to be upon us, thanks also to the many titles coming out next month. As Tom Henderson says, this event will be very interesting and full of great titles, starting with Bethesda, which should show Ghostwire Tokyo, continuing with Gran Turismo 7 from Sony.

Among the most anticipated titles and which will probably be present at the State of Play, we also see It was And Horizon Forbidden West. Tom Henderson expects a launch trailer for It was and at least 15 minutes of gameplay for the new chapter of Horizon. In addition, the presence of Hogwarts Legacy, as already anticipated in this article, following the Harry Potter Reunion, of which you can find our review here.

The insider also assumes the date of a according to State of Play to the end of March; in fact, many new releases are expected by the end of the year, including God of War Ragnarök. Through unconfirmed leaks, we know that the release date of the title could be around September 30th, but in any case, with high probability, it could be postponed. Also for fans of The Last of Us there could be news regarding the various projects: among them we will have the release of one TV series, whose production will end around June. For these reasons, the insider believes that a State of Play in late March could give a huge boost to these titles arriving by the end of the year.

While this information is just a guess, we can get clues as to what lies ahead and which titles to keep an eye on. Waiting for the first State of Play, probably postponed to February 3, if you are interested in the related projects The Last of Us and are you waiting for the upcoming series, check out this article about the character of Bill and his interpreter.