A state of emergency was declared in the Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday because of the many wildfires raging there. The provincial premier, Danielle Smith, announced this via Twitter. On Saturday, 103 fires were counted. Already 25,000 residents of the province have had to leave their homes, thousands more were told this weekend to prepare for an evacuation.

