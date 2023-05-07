Naples, Spalletti ready to be replaced? Here are the names of who could replace him

It wasn’t enough to let the team win the third championship of history to save his place at the helm of Naples. Luciano Spallettiin fact, the hours would be counted on the blue bench, still celebrating. After the victory of the title, controversies and contrasts had already emerged between the coach and the Neapolitan president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The president did not renew the coach’s contract and, he writes Free quoting the Corriere della Seraapparently “via Pec” would have activated the option for another year under the contract. Precisely this gesture and the lack of face-to-face would have irritated Spalletti not a little, who already shortly before the match in Udine had already warned the Neapolitan environment with a truly curious phrase for a coach who is about to get his hands on the title: “A year ago you told me to go away…”.



The tensions in the Neapolitan environment, he continues Free, they would not have disappeared, on the contrary they would have accentuated more given that a heavy unknown remains on the future of the coach. The Corriere della Sera takes a step forward and talks about an agenda of De Laurentiis where the names of Spalletti’s possible successors would be noted. Here they are: Italian, De Zerbi, Conte.

