No obligation to wear masks outdoors. No measure, explain sources from Palazzo Chigi, has been approved in this regard by the Council of Ministers which approved the extension of the state of emergency until March 31, 2022.

However, the list of cities that through a specific ordinance sanction the need to wear the anti Covid device in the city center and in the most crowded and crowded places is getting longer. Measures valid for the centers in Milan, Bergamo, Bologna, Padua, Aosta and Venice.

According to Adnkronos, the new squeeze launched by the Council of Ministers for curbing the new anti-Covid wave focuses on those who enter Italy from abroad. To want the change of pace, we learn from government sources, the ministers of health and foreign affairs, Roberto Speranza and Luigi Di Maio. For those who also come from EU countries, but are not vaccinated, it will not be enough to show the negative swab to circulate in Italy, but they will incur the obligation of quarantine. Not only. The vaccinated will also be asked to show a negative swab result.

The squeeze will come through an ordinance that should be signed already in the evening, the result of the agreement between the two departments, Health and Foreign Affairs. The quarantine for the unvaccinated arriving in Italy should be five days, while, as regards the immunized, a quick test should be sufficient to be able to circulate in our country.