Everything seems to indicate that the board of the Tigres UANL will benefit economically from Leonardo FernandezAfter a year and a half wearing the colors of the Auriazul team, the Uruguayan attacking midfielder would once again wear the colors of the Red Devils of Toluca.
And it is necessary to remember that the feline team signed the Uruguayan from CA Phoenix of your country for less than a million dollars and after giving it to the University of Chile and Deportivo Toluca, as well as arriving at the San Nicolás de los Garza complex, appreciated considerably in the market and reached the point of being listed on 7.5 million euros, according Transfermarkt.
However, once he reached the royal squad and could not be a starter under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti Y Miguel Herrera its value dropped to 5 million euros, the team from the State of Mexico would be encouraged to sign him permanently, after the semester he lived with them at the beginning of 2020 (10 games before the pandemic of COVID-19), where he showed a spectacular level.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
In accordance with Sports Multimedia, it is a fact that the feline directive has been in charge of selling in around $ 4 million the 23-year-old player, a figure that although it is not what they expected to receive a few years ago after they placed a termination clause for 15 million dollars and after a year ago the same chorizo painting offered them 8 million dollars.
Now he has to settle for the figure already mentioned, before the inactivity in the team makes him devalue more and so they can get at least some money.
#amount #Tigres #UANL #earn #sale #Leo #Fernández #Toluca
Leave a Reply