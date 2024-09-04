State of Decay 2’s next update will be its last: Undead Labs has announced that with update 38 it will end support for the game, which lasted over six years, in order to focus on the development of the new chapter in the series.

“The final update will address some long-standing issues, introduce a number of quality-of-life improvements, and make seasonal and unlockable content like Winter Outfits and the Wizard Van permanently accessible,” the studio’s blog reads.

In any case, there is no particular rush: the update in question will arrive towards the end of the year and soon after Undead Labs may also release one or more hotfixes, but in fact the updates will end and the analysis of bug reports will also stop.

State of Decay 2 will remain playable on all its platforms, at least until Microsoft decides for some reason to shut down the servers.