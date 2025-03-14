03/14/2025



Updated at 8:27 p.m.





Among the issues that have been addressed in ‘Better late‘(The sixth), the declaration of the Actress María León before the Criminal Court number 12 of Seville, as reported in ABC. The Sevillian has appeared to declare in relation to the alleged crimes of attack and injuries for allegedly assaulting local police officers. In the program, today with Cristina Pardo to the front, alone, they have taken a tour of the night in which the events would have occurred and has been discussed on the situation and possible future of the cause that has begun this Friday, March 14.

The lawyer Beatriz de Vicente It has been especially critical in this regard and has spoken high and clear in relation to how he believes that this conflict will end. The lawyer has said that, regarding the possible sentence that could fall to María León, I “predict a funes end.” “Do you think he has it complicated?” Asked Cristina Pardo, what Vicente has nodded and gave keys to the case: “There are blunt evidence, a video and three police officers who appear as a popular accusation, which this is not normal.”

The collaborator of ‘Better late‘He explained that, according to his experience and knowledge, things would probably be solved differently if the actress had resorted to the state in which it could be found: «Maria was a bit affected perhaps. It was dawn, they were going to party … I would have served as a mitigating to achieve a good agreement, they would have left him at all and not in all this show that surely ends in a conviction.

During the debate around the subject, reference has been made to how this conflict and the controversy created around it could have affected the artistic career of the Paco León sister. Also about possible convictions. Beatriz de Vicente is possible to stay “in 21 months in prison,” although the accusation requests “more than two years in jail.” “I don’t think it’s going to be something so exaggerated and I see that I could finally stay in a year and a half,” he said.









The events occurred on October 1, 2002 in Seville, specifically in the immediate vicinity of María Luisa Avenue. According to the agent of Local Police that would have been supposedly attacked by María Leónthis would be “drunk with alcohol,” insulted the agents and “missed.” Finally, according to the facts narrated by the alleged victim, he would have given him “a punch in his face” and would have issued several insults, among these “fox” and “daughter of a bitch.”