The Child Protection Board has not acted unlawfully towards at least 13,000 mothers who between 1956 and 1984 gave their child up for adoption against their will. The court of The Hague delivered that verdict on Wednesday pronounced. According to the court, the Council has not made any legally culpable errors.

The collective interest group Clara Wichmann, which stands up for a group of ‘remote mothers’, filed the lawsuit. The court bases its judgment largely on a scientific report from 2017. It states that during the aforementioned period, distance mothers felt compelled to give up their child and had no freedom of choice, partly because of the pressure from social, social and religious relationships. . Precisely because of this zeitgeist, the court cannot demonstrate that the Child Protection Board acted unlawfully. As a result, there is also no question of any limitation on which the state invoked. According to the court, it was also not the task of the Council to advise mothers about the practical and legal possibilities of raising a child.

Recognition for suffering

Also in the individual case of mother-in-law Trudy Scheele-Geertsen against the Council, the court ruled that it could not establish legally culpable errors. The court does not rule out the possibility that in ‘concrete individual cases’ there has been an unlawful act with regard to surrogate mothers.

The collective interest organization Clara Wichmann and mother of waiver Scheele-Gertsen filed a lawsuit against the State because they wanted recognition for the suffering that was caused to them. The remote mothers were stigmatized as ‘fallen women’ because they were pregnant out of wedlock. “The trauma will never go away, we cannot change history. But recognizing that everyone knows it’s not our fault makes it easier for us to process,” Scheele-Gertsen said earlier.