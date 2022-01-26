Rome – “I am a child again, I will debut on February 13 if the coach will grant it to me”. Francesco Flachi, 47 years old, runs after a ball again and he does so after the 12-year disqualification he was given in 2010, when he was found positive for cocaine during a doping control while he was active in Brescia. “They did me good for body and spirit”, he jokes in an interview with Corriere della Sera, in which he recounts the days that separate him from returning to the field with Signa in the championship of Excellence in Tuscany.

“Punishment that I have just served in full, without drama and victimization. All my fault, I complicated my life, I threw a good career to the winds but I never stopped fighting. Too many 12 years of disqualification? Whoever makes a mistake must pay. And now I’m back on the pitch with an immense desire to break through the net “, explains the ex of Sampdoria and Fiorentina. Regarding the past, Flachi says that” the first years of disqualification were terrible. You miss the stadiums, the competitive spirit, the fans. Someone treated me like a drug addict. I’ve been wrong a couple of times but I’ve never been a drug addict. “

Then the resumption: “Thanks also to friends, I was good. I rebuilt myself, I wrote a new chapter in my life”. Also thanks to the two sandwich shops opened in Florence. “In my life I never thought I’d be a sandwich maker and instead I also enjoyed it. But I still had football in my head “. The future is upon us,” in June I will start the course to become a manager but I still feel like a footballer and therefore I put myself on the market. I have a lot of desire, breath and a good foot to be able to break through the nets “.

