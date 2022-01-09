With income over ten million rubles a year, the income tax rate (PIT) should be raised to 25 percent, and for excess profits – to 40-50 percent. This was announced on January 9 by State Duma deputy Mikhail Shchapov.

“We propose to establish a 25% personal income tax rate for incomes over 10 million rubles a year and up to 40-50% for excess profits. At the same time, for those who receive the minimum wage (minimum wage – Ed.) And less, the personal income tax rate should be reduced to 5%, or to zero. It will be a fairer system, it will lead to a narrowing of the income gap, reduce social tension, “- he is quoted as saying. URA.RU…

Earlier, on January 1, 2021, a law on increasing personal income tax came into force for those whose incomes exceed 5 million rubles per year. The so-called tax for the rich was 15%. For all the rest, personal income tax remained at 13%. At the same time, the law on the taxation of interest of citizens on bank deposits exceeding 1 million rubles came into force. This initiative was launched on March 25, 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to that, on June 7, 2018, the head of state said that the transition to a progressive taxation scale was inappropriate. According to him, “the fiscal result is almost zero, but there is a lot of noise, and the deterioration of the overall investment climate is obvious.”

The second part of the Tax Code of the Russian Federation, which established a flat personal income tax rate of 13%, entered into force in Russia on January 1, 2001. It was noted that it will contribute to the disappearance of “black” salaries, and people, even with large incomes, will declare them in full.