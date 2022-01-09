Algeria is one of the favorite teams to win the next African Cup of Nations that will take place this month among the top teams from the African continent. The Algerians are the reigning champions, so they will defend the title, but this is not the only challenge they will face.
Algeria also has at hand the achievement of a historical record, that of the team with the most consecutive games unbeaten. Currently this record was broken by Italy last year, when they achieved a streak of 37 that was truncated by Spain in the Nations League. Now Algeria has a chance to beat them if they manage not to lose in the next four games.
The team trained by Belmadi has accumulated 33 matches without knowing defeat, of which 24 have been victories and 9 draws. The Algerians have not known defeat since 2018, which clearly places them as one of the best teams in Africa.
Algeria is already the team with the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the African teams, having previously held this honorable mention in the Ivory Coast, with 29 games. Still, the Algerians want to break the world record, which would place them among several of the best teams in history, such as Italy, Spain or Brazil that surpass the 35-game mark.
For that, the North African team will have to avoid defeat against Ghana, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, which are Algeria’s rival teams in the tournament group. Therefore, if Belmadi’s men reach the quarterfinals without losing a single game, they will become the undefeated team in more games in history, although I am sure that the main objective of the Algerian team will be to lift the continental title again, showing that this record is no accident.
