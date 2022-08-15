The name that the couple has chosen for the baby is not at all liked by the people of the web

Without a doubt this is a golden time for Stash and his partner Giulia Belmonte. For a few hours, in fact, the two have announced the arrival of their second child, Imagine Fiordispino. Alongside those who congratulated the couple on the arrival of the baby, there were those who could not help but criticize the two for the name chosen for their second child.

In these last hours Stash e Giulia Belmonte they found themselves in the middle of a real storm. The people of the web, in fact, did not at all like the name that the new parents have chosen for their child. The singer and his partner decided to call their second child Fioridspino image.

So, if on the one hand there were many who sent messages of good wishes to the couple for the new arrival in family, on the other hand, those who have highly criticized the name of the daughter of the singer and the influencer could not miss. The latter, in fact, have placed the couple at the center of a real controversy.

Of the many messages negatives that someone has addressed to the couple, we can read:

I was puzzling to figure out who Imagine Fiordispino was because I thought it was one of the usual crippled names of Twitter and instead …

Or:

The memes on Imagine Fiordispino my fucking drug today hopefully go on for days.

It must be said that at the moment the people directly interested have remained in silence, deciding not to respond to the criticisms and the media fuss that involved them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Stash and Giulia Belmonte will respond to all those who have criticized the first name chosen for their baby girl.

The two definitely prefer to enjoy the newcomer in family not caring about everything that is around them on the world of the web.