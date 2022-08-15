Massimiliano Minnocci: “They drugged and robbed me, fortunately not raped”
Massimiliano Minnocci, better known as “Er Brasile” after his participation in “La Zanzara” on Radio 24 and various TV broadcasts, he lived a bad adventure in Formentera. The same influencer from Pietralata a MowMag: “I was robbed in a well-known place in Es Pujols, which is the most important tourist center on the island. And it was truly a horrible experience. I was calm, on my return from the beach, after an aperitif. On the other hand, in Formentera this is done: you drink, chat, meet people. Also useful for my work, since I am an influencer. But what happened after the entrance, I don’t remember anything… “.
Minnocci remembers having had a drink, but then nothing more: “The next morning I found myself lying on the ground. Luckily I had left my watch, worth 100,000 euros, and the diamond symbol of Brazil, another 25,000 euros, in the room. Otherwise I would have lost almost 130 thousand euros. So they just stole my wallet. Inside there were 8 thousand euros… “.
Er Brazil claims that in the cocktail they put “the Ghb, the one they use for women. Luckily they didn’t rape me. Only robbed… “.
