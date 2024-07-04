Baretsky: Pugacheva stopped communicating with her family due to discord with Galkin

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has stopped communicating with her family due to discord with her husband Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice). On the possible risk of divorce between the performer and the comedian told Showman Stas Baretsky in conversation with NEWS.ru.

“A large number of legal issues may arise against the background of the family conflict between Pugacheva and Galkin. Pugacheva is the initiator of all this, Galkin is preventing it,” he said. According to Baretsky, everyone in Pugacheva’s family is against the couple’s possible divorce.

Earlier, showman Stas Baretsky said that he would like to build a prison for foreign agents in the former mansion of singer Alla Pugacheva. According to him, the rooms in the castle are arranged in such a way that they resemble a prison: the house has many narrow corridors with rooms on the sides.