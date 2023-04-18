Flavio Valiati, an experienced entrepreneur, created Vamos Subir in 2015 to cater to a young audience

Flavio Valiati, aged 30, is an experienced entrepreneur. He has already held senior positions in several startups, such as the video calling platform zoom. With the experience he gained over the years, he decided to share his knowledge. He created the Let’s go up in 2015 to offer free training in soft skills for young people at the beginning of their careers. To date, it has served more than 100,000 people.

To the soft skills concern the socio-emotional and subjective skills of a person in a company, such as emotional intelligence. According to Flavio, this type of competence is sometimes more important than those considered technical, especially when observing that artificial intelligence tends to replace some traditional competences. “We joke that the differential of the human being is to become more and more human”he said in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

Vamos Subir defines itself as a social startup. There is profit in this model, however, the money is reinvested in the company itself and does not go into the hands of the owners. The company raises money through companies partnerships that hire the entity’s young talents.

The learning method of soft skills differs from traditional skills. They are based on often personal experiences and need even more dedication. Flavio believes that people often run away from combat that can lead to learning skills.

Flavio gave some details about the public served by the corporation:

60% – are from class D and E, that is, with less financial conditions;

87% – public school students;

80% – college students who are the first in their families to attend higher education.

There are 5 career programs offered by Vamos Subir. There are classes on how to behave in job interviews, how to discover your personal purpose and more. They work both online and face-to-face.

The company selects 100 young people to train and introduce careers into their lives. Flavio says bring “always the best executives and professionals in the market to teach”.

The businessman believes that anyone can develop soft skillsjust be willing to put yourself in situations that are often uncomfortable to evolve them over time.

PERSONAL EXPERIENCE

Despite having faced difficulties, Flavio Valiati recognizes that he came from a privileged environment when compared to other parts of the Brazilian population.

Currently, he works as director of sales for DataBrics for Latin America. The company does data analysis through artificial intelligence. According to the entrepreneur, the company is worth US$ 38 billion in the market.

Deliveries for both companies you work with are similar. The difference is in the nature of the responsibility. While on the one hand it has to meet shareholder expectations, on the other hand it has to help young people.

The fact that he works for two companies increases his obligations, but also makes Flavio feel more relevant in the market. This is because the experience in one company complements the other.

He said that he does not separate his personal and professional commitments: “Flavio’s agenda is the same. It does not have a DataBrics agenda, a Vamos Subir agenda and a personal agenda”.

Today, he understands that he can’t just focus on work, but also needs to take care of himself. In the past, Flavio has been very dedicated to waking up early and sleeping late because of his commitments. This is not healthy. “At the end of the day, Flávio is a father, a husband”.

The businessman said it is essential “having the ability to say ‘no’ and being clear about what is important”.

If you can’t fulfill an important commitment in one day because of a more relevant task, that’s okay, fulfill it the next.

He learned resilience when he enjoyed playing football. He was once released from a club and used this opportunity to improve his skills. That feeling of hardness persists to this day. “You [empreendedor] it takes 29 ‘no’s’ to have a sale”.

Due to his work at Vamos Subir, Flavio joined the Under30 list from the magazine forbes in 2021. There, he shared space with influencers Carlinhos Maia It is Gil do Vigorbesides the gymnast Rebecca Andrade. The edition celebrates successful entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

He recognizes the importance of the title, but said he is much more than a member of the list. “I feel very humbled and grateful […], but it hasn’t changed who Flavio is, it hasn’t changed what I believe, it hasn’t changed my essence. Maybe it puts me in a stage of greater responsibility or a greater capacity for impact”.

He says that many anonymous and hard-working Brazilians who take the morning bus to work should also be celebrated by Under30.

X-RAY OF LET’S GO UP