The invasion of Melbourne

The invasion of six fans at the end of the Australian Grand Prix could have ended much worse, when the final lap under the Safety Car was underway and the checkered flag had not yet been waved. The internal investigation of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation – promoter of the event – to ascertain the dynamics of the incident is underway, but the first findings are not very encouraging. Tom Mottram, general manager of GP operations, pointed the finger at the six fans who invaded the track, fearing a life ban from the races, without however making a minimum of self-criticism on the security personnel and/or on the organization of the event, as if the lack of sanity of some people (immortalized by some images now in the possession of the police) should automatically relieve the circuit of its responsibilities.

Mottram’s words

“We will be examining the powers we have and the Victorian State Police have under the Major Sporting Act which applies to us and the Grand Prix Act.” said Mottram a The Age regarding a possible ban on fans. “We have identified five to six people who have violated the trail in advance and we want to talk to them. It is not something we will ever tolerate or accept: people must realize that what happened was very dangerous. We’ll find out what the motive was, and if it was something they did with malicious intent. I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions before I’ve had the opportunity to speak with them“.

Blame it on Covid!

“What we are finding is that, after COVID, crowd behaviors and dynamics have changed“, he added. “Our initial findings suggest that the motorsports public was a respectful public in the past. In the post-Coronavirus context we are certainly finding that there are new and young fans who have come to the event who do not quite understand the unsafe nature and dangers they put themselves into when they take this type of action“.

Melbourne and security

It is not the first time that Melbourne has proved to be inadequate in terms of safety, just go back to last year when fans were in the pit lane a few meters from the car of Alex Albon who was returning to the track. Following the events of Sunday 2 April, the commissioners detected an infringement of the International Sporting Code and will ask the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council whether it is appropriate to sanction the circuit beyond its intervention plan to remedy the deficiencies. The AGPC has admitted the deficiencies in terms of protocols and security measures and that it was an unacceptable episode, with potentially disastrous consequences: the promoters themselves are conducting an investigation to clarify the responsibilities of the incident and punish the culprits.