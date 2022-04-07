Many People Start Their Business

The trend of being in your own business is leaning towards those people who were previously employed. It used to be that most people who were working became intrigued with running their small businesses.

Now a majority of people who are laid off, excessed, downsized, or encouraged to retire early, are seeking alternatives to employment by starting a small business of their own. Many people dream of their own business. The reality is sometimes your own business is "buying a job". There are long hours and the great responsibility that goes along with being a small business owner. The failure rate of new small businesses is very high. One in three businesses fails after the second year.

https://unsplash.com/photos/FlPc9_VocJ4

About half of all start-ups do not succeed in their 5th year. Some businesses have a higher failure rate than other businesses. Clothing manufacturers close their businesses at the rate of 19% a year.

Business Checklists

Checklist of things to do before starting a new business:

Evaluate your strengths

Assess your weaknesses

Figure out your business objectives

What are your personal needs

How can business and personal combine for your success?

Go over your financial resources

Look at the risks financially

What are your costs to start the business?

Where will you locate the business?

Conduct some market research

Who are your customers?

Who are your competitors?

Create a marketing strategy and how you will implement it

Despite the statistics about starting a business and making money from your small business, you can make a profit and succeed beyond your wildest dreams. How do you make sure you make a profit? Turning a profit is among the highest of priorities when running a business. Profits mean survivability. Profits come from making the correct strategic decisions that you make for your business.

https://unsplash.com/photos/iusJ25iYu1c

Most people who run their own business say, you can leave the business at the end of the day, but the business never leaves you. There are always things to do in a business. There are numerous challenges to running a successful business. Ask yourself these questions:

do you have the guts and fortitude to stick it out?

do you have the commitment and dedication it takes?

are you a strong leader?

can you deliver on your promises?

can you sacrifice a guaranteed income?

can you put in the long hours it takes to run a business?

are you able to interact with a variety of people?

do you have a lot of commonsense?

are you open-minded to new ideas and too willing to always learn?

do you have good organizational skills?

are you competitive?

do you have a lot of energy?

are you optimistic?

do you believe in yourself and do you have self-confidence?

do you have the necessary skills, knowledge, and team to make the business a success?

are you ready?

The Realities Of Being In Your Own Business

An important consideration in starting your small business is the financial calculations. Do you know how much money you will have to invest to get your business started?(hint: it is always, always, always more than you anticipate).

Know where you will get the necessary money to keep your business going if profits come slower (and they usually do) than you expect. It is better to overestimate the costs of doing business to ensure you can stay in business if things do not happen as fast as you need them to. It is probably safe to assume lower or no sales in the first year, and that you may very likely run the business at a loss for the first year or two.

Running your own small business can be very stimulating and rewarding. You can steer the business in the direction you want it to go. Your thoughts, your imagination, and your determination can help you achieve rewards you may never know if you stay as an employee.

Being in your own business can give you freedom and joy that makes the hard work and unrelentless difficulties all worth it.