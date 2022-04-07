Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner They have welcomed their first child. According to an international media report, the couple welcomed their baby not long ago and gave birth at home. The program “Despierta América” ​​also revealed details of Indigo.

What is the sex of Camilo and Evaluna’s baby?

As reported by the morning space, Camilo and Evaluna are the parents of a girl. Journalist Mandy Fridman also assured that the young singer gave birth to a little girl.

Recall that on March 31, Ricardo Montaner revealed that the birth of his granddaughter would take place inside his house with the help of a midwife and not in a hospital, as many of his fans believed. His statements sparked controversy on social media.

“I’m going to tell you several things… we don’t know if it’s a girl or a boy, will be born at home through a midwife as I was born 60-odd years ago, very naturally, in water,” said the ballad singer in an interview for the “Ventaneando” program.

Evaluna decided to give birth at home, according to Ricardo Montaner. Photo: Instagram

However, So far, the famous couple has not yet commented on the matter. Evaluna’s latest publication only shows the advanced state of pregnancy in which it was found.

Camilo revealed that he and Evaluna did not plan to be parents

In conversation with People magazine, Camilo Echeverry acknowledged that she had not planned to have a baby with Evaluna, so the news of the pregnancy was a surprise.

“We are very well, thank God. Happy waiting for Indigo. Seeing how Evaluna’s belly grows every day. We dreamed of having a baby in our lives, but we didn’t have it planned . She arrived unexpectedly and now we are preparing for his arrival, ”said the interpreter of“ Vida de rico ”.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner. Photo: Camilo/Instagram

Why couldn’t Evaluna have children before Indigo?

On more than one occasion, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry They commented that the pregnancy of their first baby was more than unexpected. And it is that the young actress and producer suffers from a disease that makes it difficult for her to have children, so she never thought she could become a mother despite the fact that she had her wish.

As revealed in his own podcast called “In the room”, several doctors told him that he would suffer from a hormonal problem.

“The doctors They told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones. s and for all those things that were not right in my body, “he explained.

“Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and that it would be impossible,” said Evaluna Montaner. Photo: Instagram composition

Evaluna moved her fans by sharing her baby’s ‘kicks’

During the past month of January, Evaluate Montaner He managed to capture the attention of netizens, especially his followers, by sharing a short video in which you can see how his baby gave “kicks” on his pronounced belly. This publication came to light shortly before the birth of the expected baby. It is worth mentioning that, so far, the couple has not commented on this important event in their networks.

Camilo suffers from a mental disorder that affects his relationship with Evaluna

Since before the birth of your baby, Camilo and Eva Luna They are already facing a great challenge within their relationship. According to the singer, the interpreter of “Vida de Rico” suffers from narcolepsy, a condition characterized by sudden attacks of sleep during the day.

“The ugly is precisely because of this same issue. Camilo falls asleep very quickly and is narcoleptic. So, he can’t attend many meetings with friends, and that’s because he falls asleep, ”Evaluna said in an interview.