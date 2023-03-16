Thursday, March 16, 2023
Starry Sky | Light pollution is getting worse faster than expected – the starry sky is dimming

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Starry Sky | Light pollution is getting worse faster than expected – the starry sky is dimming

To the starry sky the admirer can rejoice at the lightening of the spring nights, because he knows that at the end of the year the starry landscapes will return again.

They burn dimmer every year, because the light pollution caused by humans increases.

The situation has worsened faster than expected, say German and American researchers In the journal Science. The research bulletin can be found here.

At ten last year, the kajo that illuminates the night has increased by an average of 9.6 percent per year.

The estimate is based on more than 50,000 reports from stargazers about the visibility of stars in different parts of the world.

Based on satellite monitoring, the annual change has seemed to be around two percent.

However, only light shining straight up has been measured, and the device is not sensitive to blue wavelengths, which have increased with the widespread use of LED lights.

Now the estimated rate of change is sadly thinning out the star landscape.

If at the time of a child’s birth 250 stars could be seen with the naked eye from a certain place, on his 18th birthday only one hundred of them are visible.

Read more: One in fifteen of the points of light in the sky will soon be artificial – thousands of satellites spoil the view of the genuine starry sky

Published in Science in Nature 1/2023

