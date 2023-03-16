Next Saturday the 129th edition of the Clásico Regio will be taking place between Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey. Today both are at the top of the general table, although the cats are third, the position of ‘Chima’ Ruíz is not certain.
And it is that since his appointment as the new strategist of tigerswhich occurred on February 10 of this year after the departure of Diego Cocca to the Mexican team, “Chima” has played 7 games, with a balance of 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.
Although it is true that the board supports him to continue in office, the mission is not to lose against Rayados or in the Champions League match.
According to information from the journalist Ruben Rodriguez, The board has already spoken with the technician to let him know that, in the event of two setbacks in said matches, the employment relationship with the ‘U’ institution will be terminated.
Likewise, in the event of winning only one, the high command would have a meeting to analyze through votes their continuity at the head of the auriazules.
The last straw came last Saturday when they lost 2-0 at home to the eagles of america. Tigres have not won at the Universitario since matchday 6, when they beat Pumas 4-2; from there they tied against juarez and they lost against Chivas and Americarespectively.
This is how “Chima” finds himself sitting on a powder keg in the northern team, and this week will be decisive in defining his next destination.
