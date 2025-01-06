The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmerand the French president, Emmanuel Macronhave joined this Monday in the Saturday criticism of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzagainst Elon Musk, after the American billionaire’s statements on internal political issues in European countries.

Labor Starmer has shown himself critical of “those who spread lies and misinformation”following the attacks by Musk, owner of the social network

For his part, Emmanuel Macron has accused Musk, the richest man in the world, of support “a new reactionary international” and to interfere in elections, particularly in Germany.

Starmer has denounced that “those who spread lies and misinformation They are not interested in the victims, but in themselves«, after Musk mentioned on Thursday in X a case of sexual exploitation of more than 1,500 girls in England between 1997 and 2013, in which the authorities were blamed for not having taken action.









In his message on the social network, Musk referred to the prime minister himself, in power since July 4, when he put an end to fourteen years of conservative governments in the British elections. «In the United Kingdom, serious crimes such as rape require approval from the Public Prosecutor’s Office before the Police can charge suspects. Who was in charge of the CPS (the State Attorney General’s Office) when rapist gangs were allowed Exploiting girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer,” wrote the American billionaire.

Questioned about these attacks, Starmer has defended his career at the head of the CPS and has claimed to have “reopened files” and to have “presented the first accusations against an Asian exploitation network.”

In response to numerous media questions on the subject, Starmer has insisted on not wanting to personalize Musk, who did not namebut he has assured that “a line has been crossed” with some of the criticisms and has denounced the “poison of the extreme right” on this issue.

Back to the load

Musk returned to the fray this Monday, stating in X that the British Prime Minister “repeatedly ignored the pleas of a large number of girls and their parents, in order to guarantee political support.” “Starmer is absolutely despicable”he stated.

In his messages on Thursday, Musk also demanded the release of the British far-right agitator Tommy Robinsonrecently sentenced to 18 years in prison for violating a court decision that prohibited him from repeating defamatory comments about a Syrian refugee.

However, Musk also surprised many people in the United Kingdom on Sunday by strip away your support to the head of the British far-right party Reform UK, Nigel Farageand stating that “he needs a new leader.”

Macron: “A new reactionary international”

For his part, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in a speech to his country’s ambassadors, referred to the magnate’s support for the far-right party. Alternative for Germany (AfD).

«Ten years ago, if you had told us that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new reactionary international and would intervene directly in the elections, even in Germany, who would have imagined it?” Macron asked.

Finally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz already condemned Musk’s “erratic statements” in an interview published on Saturday, as well as his support for the AfD.

«In Germany, everything is happening according to the will of the citizens and no to the erratic statements of an American billionaire», the German leader declared to the magazine ‘Stern’ a month and a half before the early parliamentary elections scheduled for next February 23.

Scholz pleaded for calm in the face of Musk’s words, which, as the magazine quotes, called him “crazy” in early November and then an “incompetent moron” on December 20 before attacking German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom he called a “tyrant.”