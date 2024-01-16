The season of defense of the title has begun for América and the club has done so on the right foot. Despite betting not only on a starting eleven, but on a completely rotating squad, André Jardine and those from the Coapa nest gave a coup of authority by beating the Xolos of Tijuana as a visitor, despite the enormous accumulation of absences on and off the field of play.
Starting on the second day, Jardine will have all his available players in the call and that is why several of the players who started against Tijuana or even added minutes as substitutes, will return to their role of little or even no type of support. activity within the team. One of them is the young Mexican Ramón Martínez, better known as “mozumbito”, who, for the well-being of his career, should leave Coapa this winter.
More news about America
Due to his very low sporting level, Martínez was one of the most questioned after the duel against 'Xolos' and with the return of the stars, it is expected that the Mexican will not be taken into account. Initially, it is estimated that Jardine will return to his group attack, that is, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Zendejas and Diego Valdés. This would leave important players such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez and the newcomer Illian Hernández on the bench, leaving the 'mozumbito' as the ninth option in the squad's attack and practically destined to live another six months in the youth teams. .
A loan to any other Liga MX team would by far be the most opportune move for the career of the Mexican, who has conditions, but cannot compete on the best team in Mexico.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#sake #career #Román #Martínez #leave #América
Leave a Reply