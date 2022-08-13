Singer Olga Buzova stopped communicating after she went on a trip to the mountains by helicopter. This was reported on August 12 by the publication star hit.

The singer’s phone has not been answered, and social networks have not been updated since August 11 after she reported on a trip to the mountains on her blog. At the same time, she did not specify the region where Buzova went on a tourist trip.

“Hello, I’m no longer available. So much has happened lately – meetings, events … I gave myself so much to everyone, so I need to be filled with new emotions! I will go hiking in the mountains where no man has gone before. Uncharted paths and new routes, ”StarHit cites the singer’s latest blog entry at the moment.

In addition, the publication cited a video from the singer’s blog, from which it follows that she went on a tourist trip by helicopter.

It is noted that Buzova’s PR manager Anton Bo also lost contact with her and is currently looking for the singer.

“We don’t know yet what is with Olga, but her whole team is very worried. The last time I spoke with her was yesterday afternoon before the flight, after that the connection disappeared. While we find out what happened, ”Anton Bo commented on the situation.

