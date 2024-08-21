Yesterday a was published patch that introduced the first ground vehicle in Starfield, the REV-8 Intrigued by the novelty we decided to try it and record a video to show you in action . This is a real revolution in the way you explore the game’s planets, now much more streamlined than in the past.

Speeding across the planets

One of the biggest criticisms Starfield received was the slowness of the planet exploration phases. Some had immediately asked for the introduction of vehicles to speed things up. A year after the launch, Bethesda introduced one, the REV-8, which It must be purchased from the technicians of the various spaceports visitable and which is automatically equipped on the active spaceship.

Using it is really simple.: once landed on a planet, the player finds the vehicle near the spaceship and can immediately board it. The selected companion will also do so, commenting enthusiastically on the novelty.

The REV-8 not only has a base speed higher than that of running on foot, but also an activatable turbo that reduces the travel time between one location and another even more. It also has a powerful turret, which allows you to stay on board even in combat (just watch out for the damage bar). For those interested in knowing, While in the vehicle you can also scan the surrounding environment. In short, going on foot really doesn’t make sense anymore, given that you can tackle practically all types of terrain and many situations while riding this little racing car.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series X and S. The Shattered Space expansion will be released on September 30, 2024.