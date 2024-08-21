We are in the final stretch of the transfer window summer of 2024 and, as expected, the rumors are becoming more and more ridiculous.
From a Real Madrid star being offered a €1 billion contract to Chelsea signing another player, there have been plenty of scandalous stories circulating over the past week.
Without further ado, here are the seven most striking rumors of the last few days:
The rumor: Fussball.news reports that Chelsea have joined the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. The Blues are reportedly looking to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy.
Our opinion: What’s the last thing Chelsea need this summer?
Yes, another player, but specifically another winger.
The rumor:Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Marcus Rashford for €100 million.
Our opinion: Another week, another Premier League star linked with a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia.
And, once again, the club interested in signing said Premier League star has not been named. Who knows why.
The rumor: Sport Mediaset reports that Aston Villa are willing to pay Romelu Lukaku’s €43m release clause this summer.
Our opinion:This story screams ‘leaked by agent to Italian media to get Napoli to push through a move to sign Lukaku before the summer transfer window closes’.
After Napoli’s disastrous defeat to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the club can be expected to finally reach an agreement to sign Lukaku very, very soon.
The rumor:Croatian outlet 24sata claims Ivan Perisic could join Barcelona after becoming a free agent. He is seen as an alternative to Nico Williams.
Our opinion: This is one of the most surprising stories we found circulating this week.
Five years ago it would have made a lot of sense, but Perisic, 35 and nursing a serious knee injury, probably wouldn’t be a great signing for Barca right now, especially not as an alternative to Nico Williams.
The rumor: According to Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to rival Real Madrid in the race to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold if he allows his Liverpool contract to expire.
Our opinion: Let’s call it what it is. It would take a financial miracle for Barça to be able to afford to offer Alexander-Arnold a contract they could actually sign next summer.
The rumor: FootballTransfers reports that Manchester City officials have spoken to Rodrygo’s entourage about a possible move to the Premier League giants. Although he has no intention of leaving this summer, the Brazilian would be open to joining City if he changed his mind.
Our opinion: A story that is not as compromising as it seems, but at least it makes sense. It makes sense that Rodrygo does not want to leave Real Madrid and it also makes sense that, if he were to leave, he would be willing to sign for Manchester City.
Don’t expect him to join Pep Guardiola’s team anytime soon, though. After all, he is a key player for the biggest and best football club in the world right now.
The rumor: Relevo reports that Vinicius Junior has received a €1 billion offer to move to the Saudi Pro League.
Our opinion: Once again, the lack of a specific club attached greatly hurts this story, as does the €1 billion contract offer.
That’s more than double what Cristiano Ronaldo earns in Saudi Arabia, which, yes, is a little ridiculous.
