Our opinion: What’s the last thing Chelsea need this summer?

Yes, another player, but specifically another winger.

Our opinion: Another week, another Premier League star linked with a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia.

And, once again, the club interested in signing said Premier League star has not been named. Who knows why.

Our opinion:This story screams ‘leaked by agent to Italian media to get Napoli to push through a move to sign Lukaku before the summer transfer window closes’.

After Napoli’s disastrous defeat to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the club can be expected to finally reach an agreement to sign Lukaku very, very soon.

Our opinion: This is one of the most surprising stories we found circulating this week.

Five years ago it would have made a lot of sense, but Perisic, 35 and nursing a serious knee injury, probably wouldn’t be a great signing for Barca right now, especially not as an alternative to Nico Williams.

Our opinion: Let’s call it what it is. It would take a financial miracle for Barça to be able to afford to offer Alexander-Arnold a contract they could actually sign next summer.

Our opinion: A story that is not as compromising as it seems, but at least it makes sense. It makes sense that Rodrygo does not want to leave Real Madrid and it also makes sense that, if he were to leave, he would be willing to sign for Manchester City.

Don’t expect him to join Pep Guardiola’s team anytime soon, though. After all, he is a key player for the biggest and best football club in the world right now.

Our opinion: Once again, the lack of a specific club attached greatly hurts this story, as does the €1 billion contract offer.

That’s more than double what Cristiano Ronaldo earns in Saudi Arabia, which, yes, is a little ridiculous.