Restyling in style for the Douai plant, where the first generation of the Renault Scenic saw the light of day in 1996. Now, however, with the arrival of the electric version, the Scenic E-Tech Electric, the historic plant has had to update itself with an investment of 550 million euros to create a new flexible assembly line capable of hosting up to 4 platforms for the production of a large variety of vehicles.

The workstations were also reorganized and the assembly line was rebuilt in order to integrate the installation of the batteries into the flow. Furthermore, through this transformation it was possible to achieve full kitting, which allows operators to have all the components at hand.