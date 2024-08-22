Inter Miami will receive FC Cincinnati On Matchday 28 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the match will be for the Eastern Conference between the leader and runner-up, respectively.
The team led by Gerardo Martino comes from being beaten 6-1 away from home in their last match against the FC Cincinnati in the month of July.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will be very interesting between the teams that want to be at the top of the conference.
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
Stadium: Chase Stadium
Date: August 24th
Schedule: 02:00 in Spain, 20:30 in Argentina, 17:30 in Mexico
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Columbus Crew
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Toronto
|
4-3 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Tigres UANL
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Puebla
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Chicago Fire
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Philadelphia Union
|
2-3 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Saints Laguna
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
NYC FC
|
4-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Querétaro
|
1-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
NY RB
|
3-1 D
|
MLS
Lionel Messi He remains in recovery and his return to the courts is scheduled for the end of next month.
He FC Cincinnati has signed the forward Nicholas ‘Niko’ Gioacchini on loan from the As 1907 of the Italian Serie A, the club announced today. Gioacchini, 24, joins the club as a Designated Player on loan until the end of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
Inter Miami: Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba; Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz; Julian Gressel, Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor.
Cincinnati: Celentano; Powell, Robinson, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kubo
Inter Miami 3-3 Cincinnati
