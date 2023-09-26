StarfieldBethesda’s latest and highly anticipated title, has been receiving conflicting opinions since its release: we now also have user reviews to testify to this great swing in public opinion.

We have recently seen the reviews of specialized critics (including our review) that assign Starfield a rather high score, but it seems that not all Steam users they liked the title in the same way.

According to what the site reports SteamDB, Starfield currently has 24% negative reviews and 71% positive reviews. By a matter of very few percentage points, the title has officially become the Bethesda game with the worst average rating on Steamalso “beating” Fallout 76.

A result that is in discordance with the votes from the specialized press and the great traffic of enthusiastic users we witnessed in the days following the launch.

Most of these negative reviews insist on the presence of pronouns in character creation, which may well have led to a review bombing rather unjustified.

Starfield, despite everything, continues to be one of the most interesting and influential titles of 2023: few titles can aspire to the GOTY and, albeit with some small uncertainty, we believe that Bethesda’s space RPG will also end up among the nominations.