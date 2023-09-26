LG announced The first wireless OLED TV to the world with LG Signature OLED Mto be precise, the model identified as LG OLED 97M3, decidedly exclusive but also very interesting regarding some technological innovations introduced.
The TV is available starting today in South Korea but it will arrive by the end of 2023 also in Europe and North America. This is clearly a premium product, characterized by dimensions and performance that are somewhat out of the ordinary.
The 97-inch display it is in fact the largest OLED panel on the market as regards the consumer front, with a diagonal of 245 cm, but what is particularly interesting is the technology that allows for a cable-free connection.
The Zero Connect box in fact, it represents the first wireless solution in the world capable of transmitting video and audio in real time in 4K at 120Hz: it is a separate device that sends the video and audio signal to the screen completely wirelessly, which allows you to position the screen anywhere without the need to study the connection with cables, except for the power supply.
The Zero Connect box contains all the typical connections of a TV, such as ports HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN, as well as RF and Bluetooth connectionssimplifying the connection of various devices or peripherals and making the TV totally wireless in terms of connections.
Exclusive, but will also come in other cuts
The transmission of audio and video signal It occurs through proprietary technology capable of sending large amounts of data at a speed up to 3 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 6E standard. Thanks to this, the LG OLED 97M3 is also able to support signals such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos without the use of cables.
With most of the electronics entrusted to the Zero Connect box, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M display has an extremely essential and thin design, being able to be applied to the wall more easily despite its enormous size.
The LG Signature OLED M series will soon also have other formats: the current 97-inch models will also be joined in the coming months by 83 and 77 inches with the same wireless features and equipped with Zero Connect technology, probably at more accessible prices although still high.
On this front, we don’t yet have precise information but it’s clear that the OLED series in question is positioned at a very high end of LG’s premium offering.
