LG announced The first wireless OLED TV to the world with LG Signature OLED Mto be precise, the model identified as LG OLED 97M3, decidedly exclusive but also very interesting regarding some technological innovations introduced.

The TV is available starting today in South Korea but it will arrive by the end of 2023 also in Europe and North America. This is clearly a premium product, characterized by dimensions and performance that are somewhat out of the ordinary.

The 97-inch display it is in fact the largest OLED panel on the market as regards the consumer front, with a diagonal of 245 cm, but what is particularly interesting is the technology that allows for a cable-free connection.

The Zero Connect box in fact, it represents the first wireless solution in the world capable of transmitting video and audio in real time in 4K at 120Hz: it is a separate device that sends the video and audio signal to the screen completely wirelessly, which allows you to position the screen anywhere without the need to study the connection with cables, except for the power supply.

The Zero Connect box contains all the typical connections of a TV, such as ports HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN, as well as RF and Bluetooth connectionssimplifying the connection of various devices or peripherals and making the TV totally wireless in terms of connections.