Rumors are growing about the possible publication, in August, of the long-awaited update to Starfield which could lead to surface vehicles in the Bethesda game, and now there’s even what appears to be a gameplay video in support of the theory.

The news, which first emerged from an Arabic X account and on 4chan, was reported by Rebs Gaming, often considered a reliable source for various leaks, especially regarding Halo but not only, who published the post visible (at least for now) below.

It’s likely to be removed soon, so watch it while it lasts – it’s essentially a snippet of gameplay demonstrating the use of a surface vehicle in Starfield.