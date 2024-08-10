Rumors are growing about the possible publication, in August, of the long-awaited update to Starfield which could lead to surface vehicles in the Bethesda game, and now there’s even what appears to be a gameplay video in support of the theory.
The news, which first emerged from an Arabic X account and on 4chan, was reported by Rebs Gaming, often considered a reliable source for various leaks, especially regarding Halo but not only, who published the post visible (at least for now) below.
It’s likely to be removed soon, so watch it while it lasts – it’s essentially a snippet of gameplay demonstrating the use of a surface vehicle in Starfield.
Big news coming to Starfield
In the video below we see a quick sequence on board one of these vehicles, with a first-person view that increases the notable sense of speed given by the vehicle. According to the latest rumors, several new features are coming to Starfield in the coming weeks and months.
A presentation is apparently scheduled for August 20th. Shattered Spacethe story expansion of the Bethesda game, in which the release date should be announced. The latter could be expected in September, while a second expansion, called Starborn, should be announced in the near future and probably scheduled for 2025.
In the meantime, however, the long-awaited one should arrive right during the month of August. update to Starfield which could bring the famous surface vehicles, a faster and more dynamic transportation system to move around the game’s planets and a feature that has been requested by many practically since launch.
