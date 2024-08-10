Colombian wrestler Tatiana Rentería lost in the semi-final of the 76-kilogram category and will now have to look for the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.
According to the criteria of
Rentería lost 2-4 to Japanese Yuka Kagawi, but she still has the option of going for bronze in this Sunday’s bouts.
In the first match, the Valle del Cauca native defeated Tunisian Zaineb Sghaier, 8-4, which gave her the chance to advance in the series.
In the quarterfinals, Rentería defeated Davaasnasan Enkh of Mongolia 6-3, but her false start in the semifinal prevented her from going for the gold.
Now, they will have to fight for third place in a series of groups.
Lisandro Rengifo
Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris
@lisandroabel
#Tatiana #Rentería #lost #chance #gold #wrestling #Olympic #Games #bronze
Leave a Reply