The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020 for PS4, had already established new standards for narrative and design in video games: Naughty Dog had given us an adult and mature experience, with a plot so worthy of a film that only two years after the video game became a worldwide hit HBO series. After the release of the remaster of the first chapter, Sony has decided to also give the second part of Ellie's adventures a new look on PS5. This new version, we can already anticipate, raises the experience to a completely new level, pushing the boundaries of graphic realism and narrative immersion.

From the first moments of the game, it's clear that Naughty Dog hasn't limited itself to simple graphical polish. Fidelity mode on PS5, with native 4K performance, is a visual triumph. The game's opening, which reveals Joel's worn hands holding his guitar, is a perfect example of this attention to detail: every wrinkle, callus, and grain is reproduced with extraordinary fidelity, bringing to life a level of realism rarely seen in a video game. The story remains faithful to the original, but the graphical improvements make the game world even more alive. Textures, from lush forests to ruined cities, are so realistic they feel almost tangible. The lighting work is equally impressive, with lighting effects that greatly enhance the atmosphere of the work.

Another significant new feature is the “No Return” roguelike mode. The mode in question challenges players with a series of randomly generated levels, each with their own scenarios and enemies, and introduces a level of variety and playability that greatly extends the longevity of the game. Additionally, the ability to unlock new skins offers even deeper customization of the experience. The Remastered isn't just a matter of graphical improvements. Naughty Dog has also integrated new technical features that make the most of the PS5's hardware. The DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are used sparingly to increase immersion, allowing players to physically feel the game's action in their hands.

New content additions, such as 'lost' levels with commentary from game designers, offer an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the game. Together with commentary from the developers and actors in key scenes, they greatly enrich your understanding of the story and creative process behind the game. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is not just a remaster, but a complete rework. Whether reliving Ellie and Joel's story with a new perspective or exploring it for the first time, The Last of Us Part II Remastered promises an experience that will remain etched in the player's memory for a long time.

Format: PS5 publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Naughty Dog Vote: 9/10